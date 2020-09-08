Eurozone Q2 final GDP -11.8% vs -12.1% q/q second reading
Latest data released by Eurostat - 8 September 2020
- GDP -14.7% vs -15.0% y/y second reading
- Household consumption -12.4% vs -12.2% q/q expected
- Prior -4.7%; revised to -4.5%
- Government spending -2.6% vs -2.5% q/q expected
- Prior -0.4%; revised to -0.7%
- Employment -2.9% q/q
The mildly higher revision is little consolation as this just reaffirms the biggest slump in the euro area economy on record. The market is more focused on the recovery phase now so this data release means little.