Eurozone Q2 final GDP -11.8% vs -12.1% q/q second reading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 8 September 2020


  • GDP -14.7% vs -15.0% y/y second reading
  • Household consumption -12.4% vs -12.2% q/q expected
  • Prior -4.7%; revised to -4.5%
  • Government spending -2.6% vs -2.5% q/q expected
  • Prior -0.4%; revised to -0.7%
  • Employment -2.9% q/q
The second reading can be found here. The mildly higher revision is little consolation as this just reaffirms the biggest slump in the euro area economy on record. The market is more focused on the recovery phase now so this data release means little.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose