Eurozone Q2 GDP second estimate +2.2% vs +2.2% q/q prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 16  November 2021

The preliminary report can be found here. No change to the initial estimate, thus just reaffirming a modest expansion in terms of overall activity in the last quarter.

