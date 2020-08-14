Eurozone Q2 GDP second reading -12.1% vs -12.1% q/q prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 August 2020





Q2 GDP -15.0% vs -15.0% y/y prelim

The preliminary report can be found here . No change to the initial release as this just reaffirms the worst quarterly contraction in the Eurozone economy on record, due to lockdown measures and the fallout from the virus outbreak in general.





The focus in the market right now is all about the recovery process, so there isn't anything new to extrapolate from the secondary release here.