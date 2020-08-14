Eurozone Q2 GDP second reading -12.1% vs -12.1% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 August 2020


  • Q2 GDP -15.0% vs -15.0% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. No change to the initial release as this just reaffirms the worst quarterly contraction in the Eurozone economy on record, due to lockdown measures and the fallout from the virus outbreak in general.

The focus in the market right now is all about the recovery process, so there isn't anything new to extrapolate from the secondary release here.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose