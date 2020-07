Eurozone Q2 preliminary GDP -12.1% vs -12.1% q/q expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 31 July 2020





Prior (Q1) -3.6%

GDP -15.0% vs -14.5% y/y expected

Prior -3.1%





The Eurozone economy posted a record slump in Q2, matching estimates as the impact of lockdown measures and the fallout from the virus outbreak is laid out for all to see. On a more positive note, inflation ticked higher and that will be the more important takeaway for ECB policymakers should the trend be able to be sustained towards the year-end.