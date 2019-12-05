Eurozone Q3 final GDP +0.2% vs +0.2% q/q second reading

Latest data released by Eurostat - 5 December 2019





Q3 final GDP +1.2% vs +1.2% y/y second reading

The secondary reading can be found here . No changes to the previous estimate, as such this just reaffirms more sluggish growth seen in the euro area during the third quarter.





Household consumption was a minor bonus but growth is largely marred down by trade. EUR/USD stays a little more bid on the session at 1.1091 but is still unable to firmly break above the 1.1000 handle for now.



