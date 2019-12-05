Eurozone Q3 final GDP +0.2% vs +0.2% q/q second reading
Latest data released by Eurostat - 5 December 2019
- Q3 final GDP +1.2% vs +1.2% y/y second reading
The secondary reading can be found here. No changes to the previous estimate, as such this just reaffirms more sluggish growth seen in the euro area during the third quarter.
Household consumption was a minor bonus but growth is largely marred down by trade. EUR/USD stays a little more bid on the session at 1.1091 but is still unable to firmly break above the 1.1000 handle for now.