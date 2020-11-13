Eurozone Q3 secondary GDP reading +12.6% vs +12.7% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 November 2020


  • GDP -4.4% vs -4.3% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. Little change to the initial releases as this just reaffirms the strong bounce back in Q3, though the market focus is on the outlook towards the year-end and the heightened virus situation across the region currently.

For some added context, Eurozone GDP is still 4.4% below pre-pandemic levels after the boost seen in Q3 as per the above.
