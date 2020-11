Eurozone Q3 secondary GDP reading +12.6% vs +12.7% q/q prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 November 2020





GDP -4.4% vs -4.3% y/y prelim







For some added context, Eurozone GDP is still 4.4% below pre-pandemic levels after the boost seen in Q3 as per the above.

The preliminary report can be found here . Little change to the initial releases as this just reaffirms the strong bounce back in Q3, though the market focus is on the outlook towards the year-end and the heightened virus situation across the region currently.