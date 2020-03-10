Eurozone Q4 final GDP +0.1% vs +0.1% q/q prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 10 March 2020

  • GDP +1.0% vs +0.9% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. Not much change to the initial estimate but the release here hardly matters as it relates to pre-virus economic conditions.

