Eurozone Q4 final GDP -0.7% vs -0.6% q/q second estimate

Latest data released by Eurostast - 9 March 2021





Q4 GDP -4.9% vs -5.0% y/y second estimate The second estimate report can be found here . Looking at the details, household consumption fell by 3% q/q after the revised 14.1% q/q jump in Q3 while government expenditure expanded by another 0.4% q/q after the revised 4.6% q/q jump in Q3 last year.





The data doesn't really do much but reaffirm a potential double-dip recession in the Eurozone as Q1 economic conditions may also present a contraction.





That said, the focus of the market remains more geared towards the 2H 2021 outlook.