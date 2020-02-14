Eurozone Q4 GDP second reading +0.1% vs +0.1% q/q prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 14 February 2020


  • GDP +0.9% vs +1.0% y/y prelim
ForexLive
The preliminary report can be found here. Not much change from the initial estimate with the quarterly reading unchanged at +0.1% q/q. As such, nothing new to gather from the release.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose