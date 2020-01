Latest data released by Eurostat - 31 January 2020





Prior (Q3) +0.2%; revised to +0.3%

GDP +1.0% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Prior (Q3) +1.2%

After the negative prints from Italy and France, this just reaffirms that the euro area economy pretty much encountered stagnation in the final quarter of last year. For now, the hope is that 2020 will deliver better expectations but we'll have to wait and see on that.