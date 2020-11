Latest data released by Eurostat - 19 November 2020





Prior +2.6%; revised to +3.9%

Construction output -2.5% y/y

Prior -0.9%; revised to +0.4%





The drop in construction output at the end of Q3 follows a sharp jump in August, led by a jump in building activity at the time so that has been scaled back. In any case, the data here is a lagging one since this pertains to Q3 and the market is no longer focused on that.