Eurozone September current account balance €25.2 billion vs €19.9 billion prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 19 November 2020

  • Prior €19.9 billion; revised to €20.9 billion
Flows in and out of the euro area continue to pick up gradually towards the end of Q3 but they still sit some way off pre-virus levels. Not much else to gather from the report here.
