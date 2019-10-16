Eurozone September final core CPI +1.0% vs +1.0% y/y prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 16 October 2019





Final CPI +0.8% vs +0.9% y/y prelim

CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

The preliminary report can be found here . The annual headline reading is a little weaker than initial estimates but the key thing is that the core reading is seen unchanged. As such, there isn't anything in the release here to shift the dial in the inflation outlook.





EUR/USD continues to hold steady near 1.1040 currently, off earlier highs of 1.1060 on the back of German stimulus hopes.



