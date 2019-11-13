Eurozone September industrial production +0.1% vs -0.2% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 November 2019
- Prior +0.4%
- Industrial production WDA -1.7% vs -2.3% y/y expected
- Prior -2.8%
Factory output nudges up against expectations and that is very much a relief for the manufacturing sector in the euro area. That said, the data here pertains to Q3 data and is largely factored into the report here.
Let's see if this can keep up in Q4 but for now, at least there's still some hope.