Eurozone September industrial production +0.1% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 November 2019





Prior +0.4%

Industrial production WDA -1.7% vs -2.3% y/y expected

Prior -2.8%

Factory output nudges up against expectations and that is very much a relief for the manufacturing sector in the euro area. That said, the data here pertains to Q3 data and is largely factored into the report here





Let's see if this can keep up in Q4 but for now, at least there's still some hope.



