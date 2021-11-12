Eurozone September industrial production -0.2% vs -0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 November 2021


  • Prior -1.6%; revised to -1.7%
  • Industrial production WDA +5.2% vs +4.1% y/y expected
  • Prior +5.1%; revised to +4.9%
Looking at the details, production of capital goods fell by 0.7%, intermediate goods by 0.2%, while production of energy remained stable on the month. Meanwhile, durable consumer goods rose by 0.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 1.0%.

All in all, output is leaning on the softer side towards the end of Q3 but that is to be expected given the more persistent supply and capacity constraints.
