Eurozone September industrial production -0.2% vs -0.5% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 November 2021
Looking at the details, production of capital goods fell by 0.7%, intermediate goods by 0.2%, while production of energy remained stable on the month. Meanwhile, durable consumer goods rose by 0.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 1.0%.
- Prior -1.6%; revised to -1.7%
- Industrial production WDA +5.2% vs +4.1% y/y expected
- Prior +5.1%; revised to +4.9%
All in all, output is leaning on the softer side towards the end of Q3 but that is to be expected given the more persistent supply and capacity constraints.