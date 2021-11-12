Eurozone September industrial production -0.2% vs -0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 November 2021





Prior -1.6%; revised to -1.7%

Industrial production WDA +5.2% vs +4.1% y/y expected

Prior +5.1%; revised to +4.9%







All in all, output is leaning on the softer side towards the end of Q3 but that is to be expected given the more persistent supply and capacity constraints.

Looking at the details, production of capital goods fell by 0.7%, intermediate goods by 0.2%, while production of energy remained stable on the month. Meanwhile, durable consumer goods rose by 0.5% and non-durable consumer goods by 1.0%.