Eurozone September industrial production -0.4% vs +0.6% m/m expected
Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 November 2020
Factory output missed on estimates towards the end of Q3 and that isn't a convincing signal on how the rest of the region is progressing if you strip out Germany.
- Prior +0.7%; revised to +0.6%
- Industrial production WDA -6.8% vs -5.8% y/y expected
- Prior -7.2%; revised to -6.7%
As such, the Q4 outlook may look even more dire all things considered but at least for today, the market will still view this as a relatively minor data point.