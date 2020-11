Eurozone September industrial production -0.4% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 November 2020





Prior +0.7%; revised to +0.6%

Industrial production WDA -6.8% vs -5.8% y/y expected

Prior -7.2%; revised to -6.7%







As such, the Q4 outlook may look even more dire all things considered but at least for today, the market will still view this as a relatively minor data point.

Factory output missed on estimates towards the end of Q3 and that isn't a convincing signal on how the rest of the region is progressing if you strip out Germany