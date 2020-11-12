Eurozone September industrial production -0.4% vs +0.6% m/m expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 12 November 2020


  • Prior +0.7%; revised to +0.6%
  • Industrial production WDA -6.8% vs -5.8% y/y expected
  • Prior -7.2%; revised to -6.7%
Factory output missed on estimates towards the end of Q3 and that isn't a convincing signal on how the rest of the region is progressing if you strip out Germany.

As such, the Q4 outlook may look even more dire all things considered but at least for today, the market will still view this as a relatively minor data point.
