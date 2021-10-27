Eurozone September M3 money supply +7.4% vs +7.5% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the ECB - 27 October 2021

Broad money growth is seen easing a little from a year-on-year perspective but is keeping elevated as the ECB continues to keep the liquidity taps open going into year-end.
