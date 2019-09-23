Eurozone September manufacturing PMI's 45.6  vs 47.3 expected

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Latest data release by Markit 

Graph

  • Prior 47.0
  • Services PMI 52.0  vs 53.3  expected
  • Prior 53.5
  • Composite PMI 50.4  vs 52.0 expected
  • Prior 51.9 
Eurozone figures reflecting the weaker German and French PMI's out earlier. Another weak set of eurodata and global trade concerns are continuing to drag down the zone. Calls for fiscal stimulus from the ECB likely to grow.
 
ForexLive
