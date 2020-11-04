Eurozone September PPI +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 4 November 2020


  • Prior +0.1%
  • PPI -2.4% vs -2.4% y/y expected
  • Prior -2.5%; revised to -2.6%
Producer prices improved slightly towards the end of Q3 but this is very much a lagging indicator of inflation pressures. Not really a relevant data point at this stage.
