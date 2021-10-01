Eurozone September preliminary CPI +3.4% vs +3.3% y/y expected
Latest data released by Destatis - 1 October 2021
Eurozone inflation jumps to a 13-year high, aided largely by a jump in energy inflation (+17.4% y/y) but even the core reading is seen moving up close to the ECB target of 2% now. The trend is likely to persist further amid ongoing supply bottlenecks and capacity constraints, which will heap further pressure on the ECB's 'transitory' narrative.
- Prior +3.0%
- Core CPI +1.9% vs +1.9% y/y expected
- Prior +1.6%