Eurozone September preliminary CPI +3.4% vs +3.3% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 1 October 2021


  • Prior +3.0%
  • Core CPI +1.9% vs +1.9% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.6%
Eurozone inflation jumps to a 13-year high, aided largely by a jump in energy inflation (+17.4% y/y) but even the core reading is seen moving up close to the ECB target of 2% now. The trend is likely to persist further amid ongoing supply bottlenecks and capacity constraints, which will heap further pressure on the ECB's 'transitory' narrative.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose