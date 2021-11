Latest data released by Eurostat - 5 November 2021





Prior +0.3%; revised to +1.0%

Retail sales +2.5% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior 0.0%; revised to +1.5%





A surprise drag for euro area retail sales in September, largely due to underperformance in Germany and weaker non-food sales overall. The notably higher revision in August also didn't quite help with the month-on-month volatility perhaps.