Latest data released by Eurostat - 13 November 2020

Prior €21.9 billion; revised to €21.0 billion









Exports grew by 4.0% on the month while imports grew by 2.7% on the month, leading to the larger trade surplus at the end of Q3. Trade conditions continue to improve but amid a more uncertain outlook in Q4, that may see things slow down a little at the year-end.