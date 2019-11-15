Eurozone September trade balance €18.3 billion vs €18.7 billion expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 15 November 2019





Prior €20.3 billion; revised to €19.7 billion

Non-seasonally adjusted trade balance €18.7 billion

Prior €14.7 billion

Exports grew by 0.7% on the month while imports grew by 1.5% on the month, resulting in the narrower trade surplus seen in September.





The good news is that trade has been somewhat steadier in Q3 but it doesn't take away from the fact that the overall Eurozone economy has continued to struggle for the most part.



