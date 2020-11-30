EUR/USD slumps to the lows of the day as 1.20 rejected

Euro slides into month end





The euro flirted with 1.20 again today but after a very brief rise above, it has sank down to 1.1933. The real trouble spot for the bulls is 1.2011, which was the September high.





Given all the uncertainty and flows around month end, that level was a spot for the bulls to cash out and regroup ahead of a new month.





The good news for Europe is that it appears to be turning the corner on covid, or at least this round of covid. The bad news is that even before covid, the eurozone couldn't generate decent growth. The even worse news is that this crisis will set up years of agonizing budget battles.

