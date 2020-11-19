EUR/USD: 1.1920 to be formidable in containing rallies - TD

TD Research maintains a tactical bearish bias on EUR/USD, expressing that via holding a short exposure as its TotW targeting a move towards 1.17.

"EURUSD has coiled into the range highs. We look for 1.1920 to be formidable in containing rallies as it does mark the post-election high. More notably however, DM macro is slowing as Covid infections surge and mitigation measures are enforced," TD notes.

"We think EURUSD needs a fresh catalyst to make new highs and we just do not see that anytime soon. We also think cable will require a fresh move lower in the broad USD to extend above this month's highs," TD adds.

