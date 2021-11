EUR/USD has been heavy this week, Tuesday in the US it lost ground and extended that in Asia.

Its falling faster now, hitting some stops below 1.13 figure.

The USD has been bid basically across the board, carrying on its gains during US time Tuesday.

Cable has hit stops also, dropping under 1.3420 in a bit of a rush.





See if you can spot where the stop-loss selling kicked in with a vengeance ...