Looking at EURUSD ahead of German retail sales and CPI data

EURUSD

The EURUSD pair recovered above the key daily support on Friday last week and price is now hovering just around that level pre the German retail sales and CPI data.

A weak print on the retail sales and CPI data will be needed for another push for 1.09291 and below. Over the weekend Italy's economy minister suggested the country's budget deficit would be set at around 2.2% of domestic output next year. That notion puts the nation at odds with the European Union again and might become another catalyst for lower Euro. However, Italian yields are flat right now, so retail sales and CPI the first focus.



