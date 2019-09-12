EURUSD now and what the ECB did earlier

Draghi gave a picture of "re-anchoring" inflation expectations at very low levels (forecasts were revised lower ), GDP growth forecasts were revised down too , and Draghi recognised the eurozone slowdown was heavier than expected. The ECB decided on the following actions:

The EURUSD fell on the news, but then retreated back towards announcement highs with the press conference. The question is, 'does this package satisfy the bears to keep selling?' Price action at the moment suggesting a mixed picture and the details of the decision are not particularly surprising. A sell the rumour, buy the fact reaction wouldn't be a massive surprise on this. Near term risk for EURUSD bulls with stops below descending trendline.



