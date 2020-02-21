EURUSD cracks above the 200 hour MA

The EURUSD got the shove from the PMI data

The Markit PMI data surprised to the downside with the composite index falling below the 50.0 expansion level.









The EURUSD had been confined to the 1.0777 to 1.0821 area and awaited a shove earlier in the session (see post here ) It got that shove with the data.





The data sent the price above the 1.0821 ceiling area, and we are now getting follow through buying through the 200 hour moving average at 1.08387. That 200 hour moving average is now close risk for intraday buyers. The price has not traded above its 200 hour moving average since February 5th.





On the topside the 1.08607 – 646, the 1.08854-902 and the 38.2% retracement at 1.08984 are upside targets now.









