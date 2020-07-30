EUR/USD: Dips should be bought - JPM

Here's JPMorgan's FX desk on the state of play in the euro:

1.1805/35 is certainly a key technical zone, with some noise on the chart dating back to 2018 and a monthly trend line dating back to the 2008 1.6040 high both coming into play. Though we remain bullish, it may be asking a lot to expect the euro to just glide through all this resistance without a consolidation of some sort after the recent run it has had. Still, the trend is quite strong, so dips should and will be bought into. 1.1700/10 and 1.1640/70 are the zones at which to build on a long, the latter of which being the more compelling. Should we see a convincing break and close above the aforementioned 1.1805/35 area, this will put 1.20 in the crosshairs. Today we will see Q2 GDP data in the US, though the jobless claims reading will probably have the most market impact given it is far more current.

