EUR/USD: Down 6 consecutive days for 3 key reasons ; more to come - MUFG

The euro is up 11 pips today at 1.0922 after falling as low as 1.0892 but even a win today would only be a minor recovery after six days of strong selling.

MUFG Research discusses EUR/USD outlook and maintains a tactical bearish bias in the near-term.

"The euro has now fallen for six consecutive days against the US dollar after hitting an intra-day high of 1.1096 at the end of last month," MUFG notes.

"Downward pressure on the euro has increased in response to: i) building concerns over the health of the euro-zone economy which almost ground to halt at the end of last year, ii) weak growth in the euro-zone leaves it vulnerable to another potential negative shock from the coronavirus, and iii) fresh political uncertainty in Germany has been added into the mix," MUFG adds.

