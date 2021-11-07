EUR/USD - ECB will be slow to hike, keep buying for QE

A snippet from Westpac from a much longer report, in summary on what to expect from the European Central Bank and EUR/USD ahead.

WPAC point to inflation forecasts from the ECB that justify little prospect for a rate hike until at least 2024. And its probable that QE asset purchases will be required for the entire time, although at a slower rate.





Projections are:

By the end of 2022 ... 1.155 to 1.17 for EUR/USD

end of 2023 EUR/USD back to 1.15

WPAC note also the risks to euro:

in both the near and medium-term are to the downside given the inflation dynamics at play and the persistence of slack in the Euro Area labour market; these factors threaten to offset the benefit the currency stands to receive from the global recovery.







