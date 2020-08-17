EUR/USD: EUR speculative long is extreme; what's next? - SocGen

Societe Generale Research discusses the latest EUR positioning



"The chart shows the trade-weighted euro in real and nominal terms, against CFTC positioning, showing net speculative longs as a percentage of open interest. It just gets more extreme. The 'real;' euro isn't nearly as stretched as the nominal one suggests but the market is very long," SocGen notes.

"The Recovery Fund was a significant step in the right direction for Europe, and we have a very non-consensus view of Europa/US growth differentials that underpins a long-term bullish euro view. But," SocGen adds.