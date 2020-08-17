EUR/USD: EUR speculative long is extreme; what's next? - SocGen
Heavy speculative positioning in the euro
Societe Generale Research discusses the latest EUR positioning.
"The Recovery Fund was a significant step in the right direction for
Europe, and we have a very non-consensus view of Europa/US growth
differentials that underpins a long-term bullish euro view. But as Covid spreads along the summer vacation hotspots in Europe, we still think this move has gone too far, much too fast," SocGen adds.
"The chart shows the trade-weighted euro in real and nominal terms, against CFTC positioning, showing net speculative longs as a percentage of open interest. It just gets more extreme. The 'real;' euro isn't nearly as stretched as the nominal one suggests but the market is very long," SocGen notes.