EUR/USD: Buy a washout towards 1.17 or 1.16 - TD
TD thinks the euro can fall further
EUR/USD is back to unchanged today at 1.1811 in a big rebound despite the negativity in equities but TD Research adopts a tactical bearish bias on EUR/USD targeting a move towards 1.17-1.16. They advise buying the dips round these levels strategically.
"Markets have started to roll over, revealing some excess froth priced into risk assets./A drawdown is a tide that lifts all boats, so the USD is the natural benefactor to any wobbles. It's probably not a surprise that the BDXY has rallied for the past three sessions. Still, these moves aren't the start of the USD bull market revival. We think it's worth 1-2% on the broad USD, with a higher beta to EMFX and some high beta currencies. For the EUR, that argues for a washout towards 1.16-1.17," TD notes.
"While there are many factors that one can cherry-pick to explain
this reversal's start, it's likely a combination of things that have
worked in concert. The list includes overpopulated themes, growth and price action gaps, US polling shifts, and seasonality," TD adds. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
"While there are many factors that one can cherry-pick to explain
this reversal's start, it's likely a combination of things that have
worked in concert. The list includes overpopulated themes, growth and price action gaps, US polling shifts, and seasonality," TD adds.