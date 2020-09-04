EUR/USD: Buy a washout towards 1.17 or 1.16 - TD

EUR/USD is back to unchanged today at 1.1811 in a big rebound despite the negativity in equities but TD Research adopts a tactical bearish bias on EUR/USD targeting a move towards 1.17-1.16. They advise buying the dips round these levels strategically.



"Markets have started to roll over, revealing some excess froth priced into risk assets./A drawdown is a tide that lifts all boats, so the USD is the natural benefactor to any wobbles. It's probably not a surprise that the BDXY has rallied for the past three sessions. Still, these moves aren't the start of the USD bull market revival.," TD notes.

"While there are many factors that one can cherry-pick to explain this reversal's start, it's likely a combination of things that have worked in concert. The list includes overpopulated themes, growth and price action gaps, US polling shifts, and seasonality," TD adds.

