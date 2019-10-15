EUR/USD falls below 1.10 on broad US dollar strength

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US dollar strong today

The odds of a Fed cut at the end of the month are at 70% and risks are high with a heavy dose of Fedspeak on the agenda this week but the market wants to own US dollars at the moment.

EUR/USD is at the lows of the day, down 35 pips to 1.0992. The decline started after sellers stepped in a 1.1047. It's the second day of declines after a three-day rally late last week.
Elsewhere, the dollar is also at the best levels of the day against the AUD, NZD and JPY.

