EUR/USD forecast lowered on worries the delta variant of COVID-19 could spread through Europe

Forecasts for EUR/USD via Rabobank:

1 month forecast 1.19 (from 1.20 previously)

3 month 1.19 (no change)

6 month 1.17 (no change)

the market had been positioned long EUR on optimism regarding the vaccine catch up trade in the region

Forecasts that the delta variant of Covid could spread through Europe in the summer months could now be undermining confidence in this trade

Even though it will take a while for the data fog to clear, the June FOMC let the genie out of the bag about the possibility of a Fed rate hike as early as 2022. Even though this is still a minority view it marked a notable shift from the FOMC's March projections.

Assuming the US data remains broadly supportive, we expect the USD to grind moderately higher vs. the EUR through the course of the year.

Commentary from Rabo (in brief):