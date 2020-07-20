EUR/USD forecasts raised - 4 positives for the pair (and the negatives!)

Citing:

EU fiscal optimism

steady EU recovery

broad weakness in the dollar & other havens (eg. yen and Swiss franc)

looking for USD to decline due to global recovery from coronavirus and an associated repricing of the inflation outlook

Further out Danske caution the outlook for EUR/USD is "downward sloping"

due to issues with European productivity, EU politics and a likely negative turning point for the Chinese credit cycle when looking ahead 6-12 months



