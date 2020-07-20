EUR/USD forecasts raised - 4 positives for the pair (and the negatives!)

An excerpt from a Danske note where the bank boosts its projection for the currency in the 1 to 3 month time horizon:

  • to 1.16 from 1.15 previously

Citing:

  • EU fiscal optimism
  • steady EU recovery 
  • broad weakness in the dollar & other havens (eg. yen and Swiss franc)
  • looking for USD to decline due to global recovery from coronavirus and an associated repricing of the inflation outlook

Further out Danske caution the outlook for EUR/USD is "downward sloping"

  • due to issues with European productivity, EU politics and a likely negative turning point for the Chinese credit cycle when looking ahead 6-12 months

