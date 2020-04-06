EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Range-bound for now; EUR/JPY: staying short - SocGen

SocGen on euro, sterling and yen

SocGen Research sees a scope for EUR/USD and GBP/USD to stay range-bound in the near-term.







"Last week's CFTC data are a puzzle. Speculative euro longs grew very sharply in the week to March 31, a week which did see EUR/USD bounce from 1.07 to 1.11, but that's a meagre return for such a big position move. Has the long been mostly cleaned out? We would be surprised if it has and the best to hope for is a range-bound EUR/USD. And perhaps this explains why almost no-one is willing to fade dollar strength at the moment. The gamechanger news in Europe would be a move towards some version of 'Coronabonds' at tomorrow's Eurogroup meeting, which is really shorthand for a more-joined-up approach. Absent that, not sure the euro has much home-grown potential to bounce," SocgEn notes.







"We stay short EUR/JPY as long as we remain in the channel we've been in since 2018. The top of that is just above 121 now...Sterling positioning isn't very helpful either, as the market, as of last Tuesday, still hadn't completely flushed out the net long. That's just an indication of the lack of depth in markets in recent weeks and leaves GBP/USD range-bound but we're happy to stay short EUR/GBP here. As for the yen, positioning is flat, the virus news in Tokyo is worrying," SocGen adds.



