EURUSD has an up and down day so far. Small trading range so far. CPI gives it a boost.

36 pip trading range for the up and down day so far.

The EURUD moved higher in to the London morning session, continuing the upward momentum seen since the bottom on Friday last week. The pair has been up for 3 consecutive days. The close from yesterday came in at 1.2117. The price is currently above that at 1.21241. The range for the day is only 36 pips. The average over the last 22 days is closer to 70. There is room to roam on an extension higher or lower.









Looking at the hourly chart, the price moved above a topside trend line toward the end of the New York session yesterday. In the early Asian session, that trend line was broken but only modestly before rebounding and heading to the high for the day at 1.21435. That moved to the upside fell short of the next swing area target between 1.21507 and 1.21552 (see blue numbered circles and topside yellow area).





The price has since rotated back down toward the underside of the broken trend line. That level currently comes at 1.2111. In trading today and going forward, a move below that level would next target the 61.8% retracement at 1.20982. Move below that and the swing area at 1.20802 and 1.20865 would be eyed (see red numbered circles and lower yellow area).







The CPI data has now sent the EURUSD back toward the highs of the day. As mentioned, the swing area above is the next key target to get to and through. Break above that level and traders will be looking toward the swing high from January 26 at 1.21746 followed by the high from January 22 up 1.21889.









