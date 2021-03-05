EUR/USD has continued its Powell puke in Asia, albeit slowly

The USD gained as Fed Chair Powell, speaking during US time, dismissed concerns over rising Treasury yields.

EUR/USD lost ground on Powell and has slid a little further during Asia time, hitting lows towards 1.1950 (it hasn't hit there yet).

Earlier in the session USD/JPY tipped 108 and AUD, ZND, GBP all fell also. USD/CAD is above 1.2680 and is towards its high also.





US equity index futures on Globex have fallen further, as have regional stocks here in the timezone.