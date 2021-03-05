EUR/USD has continued its Powell puke in Asia, albeit slowly

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The USD gained as Fed Chair Powell, speaking during US time, dismissed concerns over rising Treasury yields.

EUR/USD lost ground on Powell and has slid a little further during Asia time, hitting lows towards 1.1950 (it hasn't hit there yet).
Earlier in the session USD/JPY tipped 108 and AUD, ZND, GBP all fell also. USD/CAD is above 1.2680 and is towards its high also.

US equity index futures on Globex have fallen further, as have regional stocks here in the timezone. 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose