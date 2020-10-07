EUR/USD has dropped to a fresh session low

Alongside stocks falling on Trump's tweet during the US afternoon halting stimulus negotiations was the USD gaining back ground.

That is extending just a tad further here in Asia morning trade, albeit in very small ranges.





EUR/USD has just dropped under 1.1730, extending its losses. NZD and AUD are barely doing much better. Ditto for CAD and GBP. USD/CHF along for the ride also.





Apart from what has already been posted there is nothing fresh for news flow. I just noted Trump tweeting his unhappiness about the FDA seeking to enforce its testing rules on coronavirus vaccine approval, which, says Trump, is a political hit job to delay any approval until after the election. His tweet sets him at odds with the scientific community but that is not anything new.





Trump's behaviour is becoming more erratic and irrational than usual due to his illness and the mix of drugs he is on. Flows are being prompted to the liquidity of the US dollar. Once again though, small moves relatively speaking here during Asia.











