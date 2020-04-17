EUR/USD: Likely to breach 1.0769; expecting USD/CAD to rise towards 1.45 - MUFG

MUFG on the euro and the loonie

MUFG Research argues that its too early to sell the USD in the near-term, expecting EUR/USD to breach 1.0769, and USD/CAD to rise towards 1.45 over the coming weeks. 

"While we see reason for EUR to go higher further ahead (mutual debt issuance is likely; see Macron's FT interview today), now is not yet the time to see the dollar weaken. Hence, with global risk fragile and potentially set to turn to more risk-off, we see prospects of the April low of 1.0769 being breached over the short-term," MUFG notes. 

"We expect oil-related currencies to come under renewed selling pressures during the second half of this month. In the G10 FX space, we expect USD/CAD to rise back towards last month's highs at close to the 1.4500-level," MUFG adds.

