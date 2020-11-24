EUR/USD: Likely to spend 2021 in a 1.20-1.30 range - SocGen

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

EUR/USD up 24 pips to 1.1865

EUR/USD up 24 pips to 1.1865

Societe Generale discusses its outlook for EUR/USD for the coming year. 

"Relative real rates started to turn less negative for the EUR/USD in 2019, but the Fed has accelerated that development with its dramatic policy moves this year," SocGen notes. 

"That should take EUR/USD into a 1.20-1.30 range during 2021, and eventually to a 1.25-1.35 range centred on where we see fair value - though fair value for EUR/USD will be predicated on the dollar losing ground against a lot more currencies than just the euro, and may have to wait for a broad-based rally in EMFX, which isn't something we see happening just yet," SocGen adds.

Here are the latest SocGen FX forecasts, note the escalation in cable as well:

SocGen FX forecastsFor bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose