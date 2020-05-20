EUR/USD may be stuck 1.09-1.10 for the balance of the week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Scanning some of the bank notes this from Danske, with a range expectation for euro. In summary:

  • US-China tensions and talk of negative rates (or not) may be key FX drivers near term
  • Continue to watch how different countries unwind coronavirus crisis measures ... will be decisive for how natural rates will evolve
  • EUR/USD may be at risk from renewed divergence of natural rates in favour of the US if investment/growth opportunities in a broad sense continue to outpace European peers. market attitude towards risk may well have pivoted from the previous few weeks of wait-and-see towards being pushed further out the risk-curve
  • suggests EUR/USD may very well end the week in the 1.09-1.10 range and we remain cautiously upbeat on short-term upside risk
