EUR/USD may be stuck 1.09-1.10 for the balance of the week
Scanning some of the bank notes this from Danske, with a range expectation for euro. In summary:
- US-China tensions and talk of negative rates (or not) may be key FX drivers near term
- Continue to watch how different countries unwind coronavirus crisis measures ... will be decisive for how natural rates will evolve
- EUR/USD may be at risk from renewed divergence of natural rates in favour of the US if investment/growth opportunities in a broad sense continue to outpace European peers. market attitude towards risk may well have pivoted from the previous few weeks of wait-and-see towards being pushed further out the risk-curve
- suggests EUR/USD may very well end the week in the 1.09-1.10 range and we remain cautiously upbeat on short-term upside risk
