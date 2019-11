EUR bounce unlikely to last

A flurry of more positive PMI's out of Europe are welcome news for the eurozone, but don't change the present bleak picture. I am expecting sellers on retracements on the EURUSD pair.





Price is currently at a pivot point on the 15 minute chart. If price moves above it I would anticipate sellers rejoining at better prices above, such as 1.1120 and 1.1160