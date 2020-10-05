EUR/USD outlook - Citi: the "likelihood of EUR/USD breaking 1.20 remains high"

An update on the euro via Citi

a number of negative risk events near term, which restrained the EUR

new Covid-19 spike in Europe and UK

Brexit tensions

US - China tensions,

future of phase 4 stimulus talks in US

an even more elevated US election uncertainty backdrop as President Trump contracts the coronavirus

EURUSD held good resistance between 1.1780 and 1.1790 (Trend lines and 55-day MA)