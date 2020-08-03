EUR/USD move suggestive of an exhausted near term trend - support and resistance levels to note

A client note via Credit Suisse on the euro, specifically the sell off in EUR/USD seen on Friday and its implications.

Even though EUR/USD managed to move briefly above 1.1900 on Friday strength was not sustained and the subsequent sharp retreat has seen the market close the week back below the long-term downtrend from the 2008 peak at 1.1797.

This suggests the rally has become exhausted near-term and although our core outlook stays bullish, we now look for a consolidation/correction to emerge.





CS add their view on S/R ahead, noting that a fall through 1.1734/31