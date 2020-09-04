EUR/USD - JPM looking to add to longs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments from JP Morgan on the euro, overnight note (in brief):

  • headlines are certainly weighing on long positions
  • fast money were sellers of EURUSD
  • real money continue to buy
  • Nervousness may well continue as we head into next week's ECB meeting which will likely mean that EURUSD is now more of a two way trade short term
  • We have noted multiple times, that a pullback of 200 points or so in EURUSD has historically been a good place to add when in a trend and, while we have been running a more moderate long recently, we still believe that USD weakness will persist in the medium term, therefore the current pullback sees us looking to add

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose