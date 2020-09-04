EUR/USD - JPM looking to add to longs
Comments from JP Morgan on the euro, overnight note (in brief):
- headlines are certainly weighing on long positions
- fast money were sellers of EURUSD
- real money continue to buy
- Nervousness may well continue as we head into next week's ECB meeting which will likely mean that EURUSD is now more of a two way trade short term
- We have noted multiple times, that a pullback of 200 points or so in EURUSD has historically been a good place to add when in a trend and, while we have been running a more moderate long recently, we still believe that USD weakness will persist in the medium term, therefore the current pullback sees us looking to add