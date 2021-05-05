EUR/USD rebound is transitory, will resume falling

A note via analysts at Nordea, comments on the direction ahead for euro, in summary:

The US is now about to reap the growth rewards of the experimental policy mix of massive money printing and wide scaled fiscal stimulus.

The US is likely to outperform all peers growth-wise this year, which over time usually leads to a stronger USD

USD bonds may continue to yield better than most peers

the Fed is more likely to respond to strong growth rates via a slightly tighter policy, maybe via a tapering discussion already this summer

Our view on USD interest rates could also lead to a reversal of the EUR/USD towards the second half of this year

likely that we will end 2021 on clearly lower levels in EUR/USD compared to current spot

the ECB seemingly wants to keep printing more into the economic rebound during the spring and early summer

We target 1.15-1.16 in EURUSD

Bolding mine above, just to highlight their view on the Federal Reserve tapering.







