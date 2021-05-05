EUR/USD rebound is transitory, will resume falling

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A note via analysts at Nordea, comments on the direction ahead for euro, in summary:

  • The US is now about to reap the growth rewards of the experimental policy mix of massive money printing and wide scaled fiscal stimulus.
  • The US is likely to outperform all peers growth-wise this year, which over time usually leads to a stronger USD
  • USD bonds may continue to yield better than most peers
  • the Fed is more likely to respond to strong growth rates via a slightly tighter policy, maybe via a tapering discussion already this summer
Our view on USD interest rates could also lead to a reversal of the EUR/USD towards the second half of this year
  • likely that we will end 2021 on clearly lower levels in EUR/USD compared to current spot
  • the ECB seemingly wants to keep printing more into the economic rebound during the spring and early summer
  • We target 1.15-1.16 in EURUSD
Bolding mine above, just to highlight their view on the Federal Reserve tapering. 

