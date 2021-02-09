EUR/USD: Reluctant to chase higher; 1.2104 should cap near-term - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and adopts a cautious bias in the near-term.

"We would look for this 1.2088/1.2104 zone to then ideally cap for a fresh move lower. Beyond 1.2104 though can see a push into the 1.2156/90 price resistance zone, but with this then expected to cap to define the top of a range," CS notes.

"Support is seen at 1.2001, then 1.1981. Below 1.1914 would warn of a more significant correction lower with support seen next at 1.1800 and more importantly at 1.1695 - the 38.2% retracement of the 2020/2021 uptrend and 200 -day average," CS adds.



Credit Agricole CIB Research

"The GBP remains the vaccine champion in the G10 FX space and this will remain an important support for the currency. More recently, the rates markets have been pricing out future BoE rate cuts after the MPC kept it policy unchanged in February while upgrading its inflation and growth projections. That said, there are a number of reasons to remain cautious on the GBP over the long term," CACIB notes.

"This week's GDP, industrial and manufacturing output data would be a testament to the severity of the lockdowns on the UK economy. That said, the GBP could remain the only major currency that is able to hold its ground vs the USD even if the UK data triggers some volatility in the near-term," CACIB adds.